|
|
|
BANNISTER Marion
"Ann" Of Loddington, Northamptonshire, passed away on
Friday 31st January 2020.
Much loved by daughters Kate and Mary, and Grandsons
Samuel and Oliver.
Ann will be dearly missed by family and her many good friends.
The funeral service will be held at the Church of St Leonard, Loddington at 11.30am on Tuesday 25th February.
All welcome.
The committal will follow at
Kettering Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Jack Warwick Family
Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020