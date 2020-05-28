|
|
|
Coe Marion Elsie Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 17th May 2020
aged 68 years.
Loving Daughter of the late George and Elsie. Loving Sister to Graham, Tony, Janice, Phillip, Doreen, Glen and the
late Susan. Caring Auntie to all
of her Nephews and Nieces.
The funeral Service will be held
in the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Thursday 4th June 2020 at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Any enquiries to
H.J.Phillips & Son Funeral Directors
on 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 28, 2020