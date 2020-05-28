Home

Marion Holland Notice
Holland
Peacefully on May 14th 2020,
Marion Rose aged 87 years,
sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of the late
Jim, greatly loved mum of Stephen, Garry, Tracey and Kerry and a
devoted nan and great-nan.
She will be sadly missed by all of
her loving family and friends.
A private funeral service takes
place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 5th June at 12noon.
Donations in Marion's memory to Diabetes UK may be sent directly
to the charity. Flowers and further enquiries please to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 28, 2020
