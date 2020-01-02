Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Seckington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Seckington

Notice Condolences

Marion Seckington Notice
Seckington Marion
(nee Hobbs) On 22nd December 2019, peacefully at Northampton General Hospital, Marion, aged 77 years of Irthlingborough. Devoted wife to Edward and a wonderful Mum to Karen and Kevin. Loving Nana to Ralph and Connie.
She will be so greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Marion's funeral service will be held at 3.30pm on Friday 10th January at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering. There will be a retiring collection for Diabetes UK. All family and friends are invited to the Finedon Dolben Cricket Club for a reception following the service.
For further enquiries please contact Cooperative Funeralcare, Church Street, Irthlingborough NN9 5TZ.
Tel. 01933 428084
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -