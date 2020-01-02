|
Seckington Marion
(nee Hobbs) On 22nd December 2019, peacefully at Northampton General Hospital, Marion, aged 77 years of Irthlingborough. Devoted wife to Edward and a wonderful Mum to Karen and Kevin. Loving Nana to Ralph and Connie.
She will be so greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Marion's funeral service will be held at 3.30pm on Friday 10th January at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering. There will be a retiring collection for Diabetes UK. All family and friends are invited to the Finedon Dolben Cricket Club for a reception following the service.
For further enquiries please contact Cooperative Funeralcare, Church Street, Irthlingborough NN9 5TZ.
Tel. 01933 428084
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020