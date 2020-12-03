|
|
|
NIXON Marje Passed away peacefully
on 25th November 2020
aged 69 years.
Dearly loved mum of
Paula and Grant,
mum-in-law of Alan,
nan of Chris, Ian and Erin.
Sadly missed by all.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020