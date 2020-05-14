|
Arthur Marjorie (Madge) On 7th May 2020, Madge, aged 90 years, passed
away peacefully at
Glenmoor Care Home, Corby.
Much loved wife of the late Albert
and loving mum of Susan and Linda. Mother-in-law of Tom and Bob.
Nanna of David and Niki and
great nanna of Grace.
Madge will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
The funeral service for family
members only, will be held at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Wednesday 27th May at 10.00am.
All enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby NN17 2DE
Tel. 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020