|
|
|
Corton (née Woods)
Marjorie Rose Born 10th November 1933
in Fulham -
passed away peacefully
on 25th June 2020,
surrounded by her family.
Forever loved and cherished
by family and friends.
We shall miss her and never forget
what a wonderful Mother and
Grandmother she was.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 10th July at 2.00pm
by invitation.
For webcast link please contact
the funeral directors.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for the
Arthur Rank Hospice Cambridge
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 2, 2020