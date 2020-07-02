Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
14:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Corton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Corton


1933 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Marjorie Corton Notice
Corton (née Woods)
Marjorie Rose Born 10th November 1933
in Fulham -
passed away peacefully
on 25th June 2020,
surrounded by her family.
Forever loved and cherished
by family and friends.
We shall miss her and never forget
what a wonderful Mother and
Grandmother she was.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 10th July at 2.00pm
by invitation.
For webcast link please contact
the funeral directors.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for the
Arthur Rank Hospice Cambridge
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -