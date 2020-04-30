|
|
|
CONSTANTINE Mark On Sunday 5th April,
Mark aged 44.
Much loved son of George and the late Jean, loved brother of Lynne and Lisa, brother in law to Neil, much loved nephew of Ray and Jeanette and a good friend to many. Unexpectedly and sadly passed away in Neath, South Wales.
A private family funeral will be held on Wednesday May 13th at 2pm at
Warren Hill Crematorium.
Donations can be made to Diabetes UK, The British Heart Foundation and MIND. Mark will be much missed by everyone that knew him. A memorial event will be held at a later date for friends and family to celebrate his life.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020