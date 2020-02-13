Home

Mark Hooton Notice
HOOTON Peacefully on 10th February 2020
at Kettering General Hospital,
Mark, aged 43 years of Irchester.
Beloved dad of Megan and Jack,
loving son of Richard and dearest brother of Andrew.
Funeral service will be held at Nene
Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough
on Monday 24th February at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired for Kettering General Hospital
Charity Fund (I.C.U.) may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020
