|
|
|
Brannen On 23rd August 2020 at Glebefields Care Home
in Banbury,
Martin aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret and much loved father
of Alan and Debra.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Martin's funeral service will be held
at Shire Lodge Cemetery on
Friday 4th September at 11.00am.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
NN17 2DE, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020