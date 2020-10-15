Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Carnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Carnell

Notice Condolences

Martin Carnell Notice
CARNELL Martin Peacefully on October 6th at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 74.
Loving partner to Bernadette,
father to Louise and Sarah, grandfather to Ben, William, Stanley and Molly, brother to Andrew.
Funeral Service on Wednesday
21st October at 12 noon for family
and close friends at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only and donations
in memory of Martin for Help for Heroes via the just giving site.
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
inmemory martincarnell or
Jack Warwick Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road
Kettering
NN15 6NX
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -