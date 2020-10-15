|
|
|
CARNELL Martin Peacefully on October 6th at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 74.
Loving partner to Bernadette,
father to Louise and Sarah, grandfather to Ben, William, Stanley and Molly, brother to Andrew.
Funeral Service on Wednesday
21st October at 12 noon for family
and close friends at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only and donations
in memory of Martin for Help for Heroes via the just giving site.
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
inmemory martincarnell or
Jack Warwick Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road
Kettering
NN15 6NX
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020