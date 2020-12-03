Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Pettitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Pettitt

Notice Condolences

Martin Pettitt Notice
PETTITT Peacefully on
22nd November 2020 at
Northampton General Hospital,
Martin John aged 70 years
of Finedon.
Loving husband of Lynn,
proud father of Martin and Emma,
Laura and Simon. Devoted grandad of Isabell and Florence,
much loved son of
Margaret and the late Derek.
A private funeral service to be held
at St. Mary's Church, Finedon on
Wednesday 9th December at 2.00pm
followed by a committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations for
St. Mary's Church, Finedon
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ . Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -