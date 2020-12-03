|
|
|
PETTITT Peacefully on
22nd November 2020 at
Northampton General Hospital,
Martin John aged 70 years
of Finedon.
Loving husband of Lynn,
proud father of Martin and Emma,
Laura and Simon. Devoted grandad of Isabell and Florence,
much loved son of
Margaret and the late Derek.
A private funeral service to be held
at St. Mary's Church, Finedon on
Wednesday 9th December at 2.00pm
followed by a committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations for
St. Mary's Church, Finedon
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ . Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020