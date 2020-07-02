|
|
|
Stephens Martin Charles On June 26th 2020, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital,
Martin aged 69 years.
Loving husband to Sandra.
Much loved step-father to
Harvey and Spencer.
Fun grampy to
Callum, Reece and Harrison.
A lovely man very much missed. Martin's funeral Service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Donations if desired in memory of Martin are for B.H.F these can be sent direct to B.H.F Greater London House, 180 Hampstead Road,
London NW1 7AW
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
59 Brook Street, Raunds NN9 6LL
Tel: 01933 623432
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 2, 2020