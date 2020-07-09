|
|
|
anderson Mary Mary passed away peacefully on 30th June in her home, aged 95 years.
A devoted wife of the late Sam, a loving mum to Betty and Nancy, sons in law Mick and Rob, cherished gran of Craig, Duncan and Robyn and much loved great gran to Hannah, Sam, Morgan, Grace, Amelie and Jude.
A truly unique loving lady who lived
and enjoyed life to the full.
Re-united now with Sam.
We will all miss you so very
much Mary Ann xx
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions Mary will have a private family cremation at Kettering Crematorium on Friday 17th July at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 9, 2020