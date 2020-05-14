|
ECCLES Mary (May) Sadly, May passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on
8th May 2020 aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Robert, much loved Mum of Lorraine, Brian and Colin, loving Gran of Andrew, James Rebecca, Kayleigh, Scott and Emily-May and Great Gran of Jacob.
A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday 19th May and a celebration of May's life will be held at a later date.
All enquiries to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020