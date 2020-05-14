Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Funeral
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Eccles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eccles

Notice Condolences

Mary Eccles Notice
ECCLES Mary (May) Sadly, May passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on
8th May 2020 aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Robert, much loved Mum of Lorraine, Brian and Colin, loving Gran of Andrew, James Rebecca, Kayleigh, Scott and Emily-May and Great Gran of Jacob.
A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday 19th May and a celebration of May's life will be held at a later date.

All enquiries to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -