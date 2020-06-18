Home

McCUE
Mary
(May) 07/03/35 - 06/06/20
It is with deepest
regret that Mary passed away in
Kettering General Hospital on 6th June.
Loving wife of the late Patrick, dearest mum/in law and friend to Rosemary, Peter, John, Bernadette, Keith, Patrick, James and Roger and most treasured gran to her 11 grandchildren and
13 great grandchildren. Always in
our thoughts but greatly missed.
Her funeral will take place on
23rd June with immediate family only,
but a celebration for Mary will be held
at a later date.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020
