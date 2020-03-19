|
McKee
Mary Patricia Aged 88, passed peacefully away on 6th March at Kettering General Hospital after a long illness.
She will be sadly missed by her husband David McKee and two children Trish Brindley and Matthew McKee. She was a loving sister of Ann Varnfield and caring grandma of Ellie, Catherine, Kai and Isaac and aunty of Joanne and Debbie.
The funeral will take place on Friday 3rd April at 3:30 in the Albert Munn chapel. The family ask for no flowers, donations instead can be made to Marie Curie.
