GRAHAM On May 18th 2020,
peacefully at her
care home in Kettering,
Maud, aged 92 years old.
Beloved wife of the
late Watson, much loved mum to Ella, Sarah, Helen, Blanche, Tom, William and Heather. Devoted Grandmother
to Ben, Mark, Sarah, Dawn, Leanne, James, Lloyd, Luke, Keeley, Lewis, Oscar and George. Very proud
Great Grandmother to Reily, Liliarna, Iona, Leo, Jack, Emily, Evie and Oscar.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Maud's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Monday 1st June at 4.00pm
for family members only.
A celebration of Maud's life
will be held at a later date.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 28, 2020
