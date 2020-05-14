|
|
|
Elliott (Nee Pridmore)
Maureen Winifred Passed away peacefully at home
on the 7th May 2020 after a long
battle with cancer, aged 86 years.
Loving wife of the late Roy, much loved mother of Kay, Marcus and Diana. Wonderful Grandma to Lauren and Melissa and Great Grandma to Mia.
A private funeral service
will take place.
There will be a celebration of Maureen's life in due course.
Donations if desired can be made to Cancer Research UK or RSPCA.
All enquiries and donations can
be sent to A Abbott and Sons, Independent Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, Northants. NN10 OL2. Telephone 01933312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020