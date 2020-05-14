Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Elliott

Notice Condolences

Maureen Elliott Notice
Elliott (Nee Pridmore)
Maureen Winifred Passed away peacefully at home
on the 7th May 2020 after a long
battle with cancer, aged 86 years.
Loving wife of the late Roy, much loved mother of Kay, Marcus and Diana. Wonderful Grandma to Lauren and Melissa and Great Grandma to Mia.
A private funeral service
will take place.
There will be a celebration of Maureen's life in due course.
Donations if desired can be made to Cancer Research UK or RSPCA.
All enquiries and donations can
be sent to A Abbott and Sons, Independent Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, Northants. NN10 OL2. Telephone 01933312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -