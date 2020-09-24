|
|
|
FORSHAW On September 12th 2020, Maureen Elizabeth,
aged 84 years.
Wife to John,
much loved mum of
Angela, Tracy and Adrian.
Beloved nana to Ian and Emma.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Maureen's funeral service will be
held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Wednesday 30th September
at 3.00 pm.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley
Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020