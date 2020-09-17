|
OAKLEY On the evening of the
4th September 2020, in the presence of her loved ones, Maureen sadly passed away.
A loving wife to John, loving mother to Justin, Marcus and Sean, devoted nan to Daniel and Emily. Dear sister to Rosan and Donna.
Maureen will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Many thanks to the staff at
Langdale Court for the care
and support given to the family.
My heart will remain broken until we meet again mum, Justin x
Due to restrictions there will be a private family funeral service held at The Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium on Wednesday
23rd September at 3.30pm.
Donations if desired are being received by the family for the P.D.S.A.
All further enquiries to
JR Norris,
59 Edinburgh Road,
Kettering, NN16 8NZ
01536 483220
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020