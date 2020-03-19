Home

Maurice Condon Notice
CONDON Peacefully on 10th March 2020
at Brockfield House.
Maurice aged 85 years of Rushden
(Housewives Choice).
Beloved Husband of Margaret.
Much loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
The funeral service will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on
Monday 30th March at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Dementia UK
may be sent to A.Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
