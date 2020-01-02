|
|
|
HUNTER On December 20th 2019, at Kettering General Hospital, after a short illness, Maurice aged 78 years.
Beloved husband to Rita, father to Jacqueline, Maurice, Alison and Trevor. Grandad to Lily and Ava and father-in-law to Danny.
Maurice's funeral service will be held at Darley Dale Chapel of Rest on
Tuesday January 14th at 11.30 am followed by interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, will be received at the funeral for ICU at
Kettering General Hospital.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020