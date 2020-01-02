Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Hunter

Notice Condolences

Maurice Hunter Notice
HUNTER On December 20th 2019, at Kettering General Hospital, after a short illness, Maurice aged 78 years.
Beloved husband to Rita, father to Jacqueline, Maurice, Alison and Trevor. Grandad to Lily and Ava and father-in-law to Danny.
Maurice's funeral service will be held at Darley Dale Chapel of Rest on
Tuesday January 14th at 11.30 am followed by interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, will be received at the funeral for ICU at
Kettering General Hospital.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -