Mavis Gibson

Mavis Gibson Notice
GIBSON Peacefully on 31st July 2020 at home in Irchester surrounded by her loving family, Mavis aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Cyril (Curly),
loving mother of Clive and Catherine
and son-in-law David.
Much loved nan of Laura and Chris.
A private funeral service because of Covid restrictions will take place at
Irchester Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations for
Rapid Response Team (Marie Curie) may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. Tel.01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020
