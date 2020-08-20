Home

GIBSON Curly and family of Irchester would like to thank all who have shown kindness, expressed sympathy and for all the donations received in the sad loss of dear Mavis. Special thanks to Reverend Lesley Dinham for her lovely service and to Shelley and Danielle, also to all those who attended and the many who paid their respects. The donations for The Rapid Response Team (Marie Curie) are still being received by A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020
