B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Loveder Mavis May
(nee Hector) Sadly passed away at Grangefield Care Home on Sunday 17th May aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
precious mum to Jane, much loved mother-in-law to Chris.
Devoted grandma to Josh, Harry and Max and great-grandma to Halia.
In our hearts you will always stay,
loved and remembered everyday.
Flowers welcome and donations if desired for Marie Curie may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors
148-150 Beech Avenue
Northampton NN3 2JN https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 28, 2020
