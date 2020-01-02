|
McKAY In loving memory of an incredibly brave lady, Mavis who sadly passed away at home on 26th December 2019.
Loving wife, mum, mother-in-law,
gag, sister and friend.
Mavis's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Thursday 9th January at 11:30 am. Family flowers only by request, donations are being received at the service for Lakelands Hospice.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020