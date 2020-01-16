|
|
|
HINDE Max Of Irchester died peacefully after long illness on
3rd January 2020, aged 84. Dearly beloved husband of the late Pat, dearest father to Vince, Father- in- law to Sue and devoted grandfather to Kimberley.
Funeral service will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Doddington Road, Wellingborough at 10.00am on Friday 31st January 2020. Family flowers only, donations if desired for the Injured Jockeys Fund these may be sent to Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors, 5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough NN8 4LR
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020