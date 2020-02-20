Home

HINDE MAX Sue, Vince & Kimberley, would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts, cards and messages of sympathy.
Also thank you to all those who attended the funeral service
and for their donations.
We would also like to thank
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors
for their excellent service.
Also thank you to Ruth Stewart, who took the lovely service and for her support before and after,
Irchester Sports Association for allowing use of the facilities .
A huge thank you to the Weatherby family for all they have done for Max and Pat over the years.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
