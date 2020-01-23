Home

VIKMANIS Melita Olga Passed away peacefully on
16th January 2020 aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Janis,
cherished 'mum' of
Richard and Sandra
and a loving 'nan'.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February at 11.30am.
No flowers by request
but donations, if desired for
Cransley Hospice and
the Palliative Care Team
of Kettering General Hospital
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
