BUTTERWORTH Mervyn Passed away peacefully at
Glenmoor House Nursing Home, Corby
on 30th April 2020, aged 88 years.
Devoted husband to Marion,
much loved father of Steven,
father in law of Adele.
Loving Papa of grandchildren
Laura and Andrew
and great-granddaughter Mia Rose.
Mervyn will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The family would like to thank all
the staff at Glenmoor House and Seagrave House
for their constant care and support
of Mervyn in his latter years.
A private family funeral service will be
held at Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 15th May 2020.
No flowers by request but
donations, if desired, for
the Stroke Association and the
Air Ambulance (WNAA)
may be made online at averilphillips.co.uk.
All enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020