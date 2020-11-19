|
|
|
DEVENNEY On 4th November 2020, peacefully at his home in Corby, Michael (Chris), aged 69 years.
Devoted partner of Eleanor, much loved father of Peter, step-father to Martin, Craig and Kerry and beloved brother of
Sarah and Paddy.
He will be sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
Chris' funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Monday November 23rd at 11.00am.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired may be
sent to Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020