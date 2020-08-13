Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Guest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Guest

Notice Condolences

Michael Guest Notice
Guest Michael William Trevor Formerly of Ridgway Road,
Barton Seagrave,
passed away peacefully on
6th August in his 90th year.
A true gentleman.
Reunited with his dearly
loved Wife, Sybil.
He will be sadly missed by all of
his family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at St John the Baptist Church,
Cranford on Friday 21st August.
For all funeral enquiries please contact:

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -