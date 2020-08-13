|
Guest Michael William Trevor Formerly of Ridgway Road,
Barton Seagrave,
passed away peacefully on
6th August in his 90th year.
A true gentleman.
Reunited with his dearly
loved Wife, Sybil.
He will be sadly missed by all of
his family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at St John the Baptist Church,
Cranford on Friday 21st August.
For all funeral enquiries please contact:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020