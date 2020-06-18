|
Harvey Michael Haydn
(Mick) Richard, Jane and their families would like to thank the many people of Desborough: friends, neighbours and the family of St Giles Church, for lining the streets to say goodbye to him on Friday. It was so moving to see you all, some with your bikes too! Dad would have enjoyed the bike bells ringing for him and amazed that so many of you wanted to do that. We have been overwhelmed by the love, affection, and respect shown for Dad. A special thank you to Rev Neil Clarke for conducting the beautiful graveside service.
Finally, a big thanks for your
donations to the Air Ambulance, received in Dad's memory.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 18, 2020