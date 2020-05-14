|
HOGAN Michael Liam Mick, sadly passed away on April 25th, after a long battle with his illness.
A loving Husband to Pat,
Father to Martin and Paul and
loving Pops to Michael and Ruby Jo.
There will be a private funeral.
A celebration of his life will be held in the near future.
No flowers please.
All donations will go to the
Cransley Hospice and can be
made on justgiving.com -
Mick Hogan Memorial Page.
A huge thank you to all the
Nurses and Dr's that helped to look after Mick over the last 2 years at
KGH and to Claremont House for all their kindness and care.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020