Michael Hughes

Michael Hughes Notice
Hughes Michael Peacefully on
21st December 2019 at Kettering General Hospital surrounded by his family,
Mike, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Doreen,
loving dad of Nicola and devoted grandad of Tonicha. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Mike's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only.
If desired donations are being received by the family for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
