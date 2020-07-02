|
Kearns Michael George James On 16th June 2020, aged 73 years.
Peacefully at Cransley Hospice
after a long illness bravely fought surrounded by his family.
Loving husband of Cynthia.
Dad of Steven, Darren, Clare,
Trisha, Anthea and Steph.
Grandad of Robbie, Charlotte,
Jamie and Rebecca.
Great Grandad of Luna, Maisie
and Poppy. Brother, Uncle
and friend to many.
Michael will be sadly missed by
all his friends and family.
A closed funeral service is to take
place at St. Peter's Church on
Friday 10th at 1.00pm, interment at Wellingborough Road Cemetery
at 2.00pm after a procession
through the High Street.
Afterwards there will be a socially distanced drink at the Working
Mens' Club, College Street.
Flowers or donations
to Cransley Hospice.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 2, 2020