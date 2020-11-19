Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Naylor

Notice Condolences

Michael Naylor Notice
NAYLOR On 22nd October,
suddenly at his home in Corby,
Michael (Mick) aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Jill,
much loved dad of Gail, Lisa, Hazel and Adam and a devoted grandad to his 6 grandchildren.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Mick's funeral service will be held at Shirelodge Cemetery on Wednesday 25th November at 10.00am.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -