NAYLOR On 22nd October,
suddenly at his home in Corby,
Michael (Mick) aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Jill,
much loved dad of Gail, Lisa, Hazel and Adam and a devoted grandad to his 6 grandchildren.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Mick's funeral service will be held at Shirelodge Cemetery on Wednesday 25th November at 10.00am.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020