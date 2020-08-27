Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Michael Parker Notice
PARKER On August 15th 2020 peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital, Michael John, aged 88 years.

Much loved husband of Irene, father of Lloyd and Russell.
Beloved Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

Michael's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Friday 28th August at 3.00pm.

All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020
