STEADMAN On 23rd February 2020, at Kettering General Hospital, Michael,
aged 77 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of Pat.
Loving dad of Gary, Julie and Glen and a loving grandad and great grandad.
The Funeral
Service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on
Friday 13th March at 3.00pm.
No flowers by request, donations
if desired for Parkinson's UK or
Macular Society may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020