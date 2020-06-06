|
Eyles Mik (Michael) 79, of Rothwell
passed away peacefully at home on 20th May 2020.
Beloved husband to Sue,
much loved dad to Shelley,
Duncan, Hannah and Michael.
Devoted and proud grandfather to Lucy, Megan, Alex and Annabel.
Mik will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
A private cremation will be held in Kettering on 8th June at 10.30am and a memorial and celebration of Mik's life will take place when
circumstances permit.
Family flowers only but donations in Mik's memory will be greatly received by Cransley Hospice Trust https://www.cransleyhospice.org.uk
/support-us/donate/
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2020