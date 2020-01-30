|
|
|
SWINGLER Millie
(nee Springthorpe) Passed away peacefully on
22nd January 2020 aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Geoff,
loving mum of John and Debbie,
Clare and Andy,
loved nan of Chloe, Abbi and Lois,
dear great nan of Seth and Reggie,
sister of Betty, Melvin
and the late Brian.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 7th February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020