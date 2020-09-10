Home

Davis (nee Dorrain) Our beloved Mima Robertson, aged 82 years, passed peacefully on
3rd September 2020.
Much loved daughter of Thomas and Mary, devoted wife and mother to Danny, Wayne and Darren.
Beloved sister to John, Tommy, Margaret, Mattie and Alexander, cherished mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother.
Mima will be sadly missed by family and friends and all who had the pleasure to share her joyful presence.
A private family service will be held at Our Lady's Church on 18th September at 10am, followed by a celebration of her life for close family members. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Stroke Association - stroke.org.uk or 0300 3300740.
All further enquiries
please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020
