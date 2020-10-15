|
|
|
Robinson Minnie Bessie Sadly passed away on September 24th 2020,
aged 95 years.
The beloved wife of the late Leslie
and wonderful mum to the
late Peter and Gerald.
She will always be remembered
and greatly missed by all her
family and friends.
Minnie's funeral will be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Tuesday 20th October at 12.00pm followed by a private family interment at Rockingham Churchyard.
All flowers and
further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020