Miriam Dove Notice
DOVE At Highmead Hose, Irthlingborough
following a short illness,
Miriam, aged 99 years.
Beloved Aunt and Great Aunt of Malcolm, Susan, Andrew, Christine, Crawford, Craig and Claire.
The funeral service will be held at St Katharines Church, Irchester on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at 1.30pm followed by cremation
at Nene Valley Crematorium.
Donations in Miriam's memory to
Marie Curie Nurses may be made
online via the website
www.chambersandbrighty.co.uk
All further enquiries please to
Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors, Buckwell End,
Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2020
