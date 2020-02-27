Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Smith

Notice Condolences

Miriam Smith Notice
SMITH née Olney Passed away peacefully in her
sleep, Miriam aged 97 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Bob and a
dearly loved Mother, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother, she will be sadly
missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at the
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering
Crematorium on
Friday 13th March at 3.30pm.
Donations for Cransley Hospice
preferred, however, if desired
floral tributes may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants
01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -